Opening night highlights for the 2020 Democratic National Convention

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WJMN) — On Monday, the Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC) previewed the official program for the opening night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, happening Monday, August 17 from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. EST.
The theme of Monday’s program is “We the People.”
America is facing a series of monumental challenges—as the COVID-19 pandemic continues its rampage, tens of millions of people are out of work, and our nation confronts a legacy of racial injustice that has marginalized too many. But as we have learned throughout our history, when we stand united, we can overcome anything.
Monday night, the nation will hear from the many Americans who are rising up to take on these three crises, and who will join Joe Biden in building back better and moving this country forward. With Joe Biden as president, ‘we the people’ will mean all the people.
Highlights of Monday’s program are listed below, with additional special guests slated to join throughout the evening: