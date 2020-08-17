Opening night highlights for the 2020 Democratic National Convention

FILE – In this July 26, 2016, file photo, delegates cheer as Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton appears on the screen during the second day session of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Democratic presidential candidate former Vice Presiden JoBiden’s presidential nominating convention will highlight the U.S. political spectrum from the left flank of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to the Republican old guard of former Ohio Gov. John Kasich. But that doesn’t mean there’s room for every prominent Democrat who would get a share of the spotlight at a routine convention taking place without the backdrop of a pandemic. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WJMN) — On Monday, the Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC) previewed the official program for the opening night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, happening Monday, August 17 from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. EST.

The theme of Monday’s program is “We the People.”

America is facing a series of monumental challenges—as the COVID-19 pandemic continues its rampage, tens of millions of people are out of work, and our nation confronts a legacy of racial injustice that has marginalized too many. But as we have learned throughout our history, when we stand united, we can overcome anything.

Monday night, the nation will hear from the many Americans who are rising up to take on these three crises, and who will join Joe Biden in building back better and moving this country forward. With Joe Biden as president, ‘we the people’ will mean all the people.

Highlights of Monday’s program are listed below, with additional special guests slated to join throughout the evening: