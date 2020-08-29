Pence rallies supporters during rain-soaked Michigan stop

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence, flanked by construction equipment and “Make America Great Again” banners, has touted President Donald Trump’s policy accomplishments while urging voters in Michigan to support his reelection.
Several hundred people, many wearing ponchos to protect from the rain, heard the vice president make his pitch Friday in Traverse City.
Pence arrived in Michigan from Minnesota one day after Trump formally accepted the Republican Party’s nomination for a second term.
Pence returned to the economy several times during his remarks, arguing the country’s economic recovery is on the ballot.
The vice president said Trump “made America great,” before the coronavirus “struck from China.”
