Pence rallies supporters during rain-soaked Michigan stop

Vice President Mike Pence takes the stage during a campaign rally at an AvFlight Hangar in Traverse City, Mich., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Pence, flanked by construction equipment and “Make America Great Again” banners, touted President Donald Trump’s policy accomplishments Friday while urging Michigan voters to support his reelection. (Mike Krebs/Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP)/Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP)/Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence, flanked by construction equipment and “Make America Great Again” banners, has touted President Donald Trump’s policy accomplishments while urging voters in Michigan to support his reelection.

Several hundred people, many wearing ponchos to protect from the rain, heard the vice president make his pitch Friday in Traverse City.

Pence arrived in Michigan from Minnesota one day after Trump formally accepted the Republican Party’s nomination for a second term.

Pence returned to the economy several times during his remarks, arguing the country’s economic recovery is on the ballot.

The vice president said Trump “made America great,” before the coronavirus “struck from China.”

Spectators watch as Air Force Two with Vice President Mike Pence aboard taxis to an AvFlight Hangar, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Traverse City, Mich. Pence, flanked by construction equipment and “Make America Great Again” banners, touted President Donald Trump’s policy accomplishments Friday while urging Michigan voters to support his reelection. (Mike Krebs/Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP)/Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP)

