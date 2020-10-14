Poll: Biden maintains lead in Michigan

The official portraits of Donald Trump and Joe Biden. (Courtesy of the White House)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the election being a couple of weeks away, a new poll shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is holding on to his lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan.

In the EPIC-MRA poll released Wednesday morning, 48% of respondents said they would vote for Biden and 39% would vote for Trump if the election was held immediately. Those are similar results to polls published in August and September by EPIC-MRA.

As people finalize their plan on how to vote, 46% said they intend to vote at the polls and 51% say they are voting absentee.

Out of those planning to vote in-person, 44% said they were very certain they were going to the polls. Forty-eight percent intending to vote absentee said they are very certain about their plans.

Concerns and direction of the country

A majority of respondents, 59%, said they believe the country has gotten off the wrong track. Thirty percent stated the country is headed in the right direction. Eleven percent were undecided or declined to answer.

Months into the coronavirus pandemic, many respondents were still concerned about the effects it’s having on the country.

Twenty-three percent said reopening the economy, in-person schools and restarting jobs lost due to COVID-19 was their top concern. Another 21% said reducing COVID-19 cases and deaths was their top concern.

Only 8% listed addressing racism as their top concern. Six percent either stated improving infrastructure or education was their top concern.

The polls show 61% had a negative view of the national economy, and 36% had a positive view of the economy.

Favorability

As the election quickly approaches, 55% of respondents said they had an unfavorable view of Trump and 44% had an unfavorable opinion of Biden.

Respectively, 41% had a favorable view of Trump and 51% had a favorable opinion of Biden.

In terms of Trump’s performance as president, 41% said he was doing a positive job and 57% viewed his performance negatively.

When it comes to Vice President Mike Pence, 48% had an unfavorable view of him and 42% had a favorable opinion.

Forty percent had an unfavorable view of Kamala Harris and 47% had a favorable opinion of her.

Presidential and vice president debates

The poll shows 75% of respondents say they watched the first — and so far only — debate between Biden and Trump.

Out of those who watched the debate, 41% said Biden won. Out of those who believed Biden won — 30% said he convincingly won and 11% said he narrowly won.

Twenty percent said Trump won — 15% believed he convincingly won and 5% stating he narrowly won.

About a third believed neither candidate won the debate. Three percent believed it was tied.

The poll said 62% watched the only vice presidential debate this election.

Forty-eight percent said Harris won the debate against Pence, with 37% believing she convincingly won and 11% stating she narrowly won.

Thirty-seven percent believed Pence won the debate — 33% believing he convincingly won and 4% stating it was a narrow victory.

Five percent believe it was tied and 7% stated neither candidate won.

The poll

EPIC-MRA surveyed 600 people in Michigan between Oct. 8 and Oct. 12, 2020.

Thirty-four percent of respondents identified as conservatives, 36% said they were moderate and 20% identified as liberal. Forty-five percent said they were Democrats, 40% said they were Republican and 11% said they were independent. The remainder identified otherwise, declined to answer or were undecided.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.

