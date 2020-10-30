Pres. Trump to visit Green Bay on Friday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – President Donald Trump will visit Green Bay just days before the election.

The Trump campaign says Pres. Trump will deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory rally at Green Bay’s Austin Straubel Airport at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Trump will also visit Waterford Township, Mich. and Rochester, Minn. on Friday.

This visit comes just days after he made a stop in West Salem and his son, Donald Trump Jr., delivered remarks in De Pere.

Vice President Mike Pence will make a campaign stop in Mosinee Wednesday afternoon after Second Lady Karen Pence visits Waterloo earlier in the day.

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is also scheduled to visit Milwaukee on Friday.

Pres. Trump recently received support from former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre and hip hop icon and known Packers fan Lil Wayne.

The latest Marquette Law School Poll shows Biden holds a lead over Pres. Trump among likely Wisconsin voters.