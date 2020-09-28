Pres. Trump to visit Green Bay on Oct. 3

FILE – In this Thursday, June 25, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he arrives on Air Force One at Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, Wis. Trump seems to rarely leave a thought unspoken. Of late, though, it is increasingly clear there are things Trump won’t say, and they are tied to the most important issues of his presidency. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – President Donald Trump will visit Wisconsin on Saturday.

The Trump campaign says the president will deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again event in at the La Crosse Regional Airport at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3.

He’ll then travel to Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport to deliver remarks at 6 p.m.

