Pres. Trump to visit Green Bay on Oct. 3

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – President Donald Trump will visit Wisconsin on Saturday.
The Trump campaign says the president will deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again event in at the La Crosse Regional Airport at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3.
He’ll then travel to Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport to deliver remarks at 6 p.m.
