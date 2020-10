President Donald Trump dances after speaking at a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Prescott, Ariz. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Lansing on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Trump Pence official campaign website, the event will start at 2 PM, at the Capital Region International Airport.

This will be the Presidents third visit to Michigan this month, his most recent when he held a large rally at an airport in Muskegon.

Vice President Mike Pence held a similar rally in Lansing on Thursday.

Details on the event can be found here.