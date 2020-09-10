The Marquette League of Women Voters to host candidate forums

MARQUETTE, Mich., (WJMN) – If you have questions for candidates running for the Marquette City Commission or County Sheriff, you can submit them to the League of Women Voters until September 18.

They will be taking questions by email and on their Facebook page. According to Darlene Allen, each candidate will be asked the questions. Allen says they have questions generated by their observer corp and the voter’s guide.

“Our observer corp is a group of volunteers that attend a variety of community government meetings to just observe and see the process, hear about what’s going on in those different organizations and groups to come up with questions,” said Allen.

Although they have some prepared questions, Allen says they hope they get questions from the public because it’s a great way for community members to get involved in their local elections. She says candidate forums help people familiarize themselves with who they’ll be voting for.

“Each question is addressed to each candidate and so as they go through and answer those questions you can kind of compare and contrast,” said Allen. “It lets you see them you know in person as you can be and see how they react to the questions and see how they manage those questions and interact with one another as well.”

The first candidate forum will be held on September 30 and host the candidates running for City Commissioner positions. Margaret Brumm, Jessica Hanley, Cody Mayer, Mike Plourde, Paul Schloegel, and Fred Stonehouse are running for three open positions.

The second forum on October 8 will host Joseph Kozub and Gregory Zyburt who are running for Marquette County Sheriff. Allen says local elections are important because those elected make decisions that affect community members on a regular basis.

“Having a chance to see those candidates in person and hear how they address questions can really help make a difference for making a choice that fits with your values and your beliefs,” said Allen.

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization. Allen says their goal is to get everyone to vote no matter what their opinion.

“We want everyone to be engaged and vote,” said Allen. “That’s why we present information in a straightforward way, unbiased, we make sure that all candidates have the opportunity to share what their opinions are and their views are.”

People can also look at their online voter guide which will be available in mid-September. The guide has information on races at the national, state and local levels. Allan says informed voting can make the process more engaging.

“If you go in to make your choices on your ballot and you’re uncertain about individuals you just feel much less confident about that and it doesn’t seem like it really matters a whole lot,” said Allen. “A lot of times when people get more educated and informed it excites them about voting and it engages them in the process.”

To submit your questions for the candidate forums you can email Darlene Allen at dthomsona@gmail.com, send a message on their website or leave a comment on their Facebook page.