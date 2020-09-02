Tigers, Red Wings open venues to support November election

The absent voter ballot application period began TODAY for the Nov. 3 general election. Voters are encouraged to apply at Michigan.gov/Vote and return their ballots early. Credit: Michigan Secretary of State’s Office﻿

DETROIT, Mich. (WJMN) — The Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings announced Wednesday a partnership with the Michigan Secretary of State’s office to support the successful facilitation of the November 2020 election and to encourage voter participation in Detroit and throughout the state of Michigan.

Little Caesars Arena, home of the Detroit Red Wings, will serve as a safe, centralized training venue for more than 6,000 volunteer election workers over a several week period, in September and October.

Comerica Park, home of the Detroit Tigers, has been made available to host a ballot drop box, should the city need additional locations.

In addition, the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings will use their social media platforms to share educational information about voter registration, voting by mail, election day volunteer opportunities, and ballot completion.

“Elections are the foundation of our democracy and we are committed to doing all we can to support the upcoming election,” said Chris Granger, Group President, Sports and Entertainment, Ilitch Holdings, Inc.

“Not only are our facilities uniquely suited to support the needs of the community and the Secretary of State leading up to Election Day, our sports teams provide voices to share information and fulfill our civic obligation to encourage all Michiganders to exercise their right to vote on November 3.”

Through a series of training sessions, Little Caesars Arena will fill an imperative election need by offering a safe, socially distanced space to prepare Detroit volunteers to work the polls on the November 3 Election Day.

“I am grateful to the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers for helping us fill these critical needs this election cycle,” said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

“Leveraging the resources and unrivaled platforms of these teams will enable us to reach voters and give them the assurance that their elections will be accessible and secure. And I am proud to say that with this announcement, Detroit is now the first U.S. city where all four professional sports teams are taking an active, nonpartisan role in supporting this fall’s elections. We hope that this inspires every Michigan voter to participate in our democracy.”

Over the next two months, the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings will remain connected with the Secretary of State to support election needs, and the teams are committed to sharing important information and resources with fans to help them prepare for November 3.







