VP Pence to deliver remarks in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Eau Claire on Sept. 24.

VP Pence will visit Midwest Manufacturing in Eau Claire and deliver remarks at a Made In America event.

He will then travel to Minneapolis to participate in a Cops for Trump listening session focusing on the Trump administration’s commitment to law enforcement.

VP Pence visited Janesville on Sept. 14, a week after he made a Labor Day stop in La Crosse.

Before his holiday visit, VP Pence was last in Wisconsin on Aug. 19 when he toured Tanckcraft in Darien. That visit corresponded with the Democratic National Convention.

Latest Stories