VP Pence to visit Wisconsin, discuss jobs

DARIEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Vice President Mike Pence will make a campaign stop in southern Wisconsin on Wednesday.

VP Pence is slated to arrive in Janesville at around noon. From there, he’ll travel to Darien and deliver remarks about 1 p.m.

The vice president’s visit comes on the heels of visits to Oshkosh by President Donald Trump and Milwaukee by Trump’s son, Eric.

All three visits coincide with the virtual Democratic National Convention, which began on Monday.

The Democrats have formally nominated former Vice President Joe Biden as the party’s presidential candidate. Senator Kamala Harris is slated to be formally nominated as Biden’s running mate Wednesday evening.

VP Pence’s lastest stop in Wisconsin took him to Ripon College in late July. He then traveled to La Crosse and toured Morning Star Farm.

This year’s election will undoubtedly be unlike any other the U.S. has seen. Many Americans are expected to vote by mail due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus. A recent analysis finds more than 180 million Americans, or 77 percent of eligible voters, will be able to cast a ballot by mail this fall.

While many are expected to turn to their mailboxes to vote, there are concerns that ballots may be delayed or services may change as the US Postal Service faces COVID-19 challenges. Last week, the Postal Service began removing mailboxes and mail-sorting machines – they have since stopped these actions amid outcry from lawmakers.

Rapper Kanye West continues to work to get on this year’s presidential ballots – Staff for the Wisconsin Elections Commission is recommending that West be kept off the battleground state’s ballot because he missed a deadline to submit nomination papers.

For the latest on this year’s election, visit Your Local Election Headquarters.

