WATCH: President Trump visits Muskegon County

Election

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit West Michigan Saturday.

He’ll be speaking at FlyBy Air at the Muskegon County Airport in support of law enforcement.

The gates opened at the airport at 2 p.m., with the president scheduled to start speaking at 5 p.m.

Thousands lined up at the event hours before it was set to start.

After speaking in Michigan, the president will be traveling to Wisconsin to deliver remarks at a “Make America Great Again” rally.

  • The crowd ahead of President Trump’s campaign rally in Norton Shores, Mich. on Oct. 17, 2020.
  • All attendees had their temperatures taken ahead of President Trump’s campaign rally in Norton Shores, Mich. on Oct. 17, 2020.
  • The crowd ahead of President Trump’s campaign rally in Norton Shores, Mich. on Oct. 17, 2020.
  • The crowd ahead of President Trump’s campaign rally in Norton Shores, Mich. on Oct. 17, 2020.

Those attending the events will be instructed to wear masks, have their temperature taken and will have access to hand sanitizer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories