NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit West Michigan Saturday.
He’ll be speaking at FlyBy Air at the Muskegon County Airport in support of law enforcement.
The gates opened at the airport at 2 p.m., with the president scheduled to start speaking at 5 p.m.
Thousands lined up at the event hours before it was set to start.
After speaking in Michigan, the president will be traveling to Wisconsin to deliver remarks at a “Make America Great Again” rally.
Those attending the events will be instructed to wear masks, have their temperature taken and will have access to hand sanitizer.
- Packers activate wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown off injured reserve
- WATCH: President Trump visits Muskegon County
- WATCH: Magic Johnson campaigns for Joe Biden in Lansing
- LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/18/2020
- Second stimulus checks: Where we stand halfway through October