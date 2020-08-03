What do you do if you still have an absent voter ballot at home?

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, voters cast their ballots, in Gates Mills, Ohio. An Associated Press review has found that thousands of Ohio voters were held up or stymied in their efforts to get absentee ballots by mail in 2018’s general election because of a missing or mismatched signature on their ballot application. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you still have an absent voter ballot at home, do not try to mail them in. The Michigan Secretary of State said if you want your vote to count in Tuesday’s election, take those ballots to your local election clerk’s office or drop box before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

There are other options to get your vote in. Registered voters without an absent-voter ballot can still go to their local polling place on Tuesday.

Polls Open at 7 a.m.

Polls Close at 8 p.m.

Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote

Registered voters may also visit their clerk’s office by 4 p.m. Monday to vote in person by requesting and submitting an absent voter ballot.

The Michigan Bureau of Elections has provided every election jurisdiction with masks, gloves, and cleaning supplies as well as protocols for hygiene and social distancing. All election workers will wear masks and voters are strongly encouraged to do so.

If you haven’t registered to vote, there is still an option for you. Michigan residents can register, and vote in person in the same visit until 8 p.m. on Tuesday

Registered voters who have requested but not yet received an absent-voter ballot should contact or visit their clerk on Monday, or plan to vote at their polling place on Tuesday. For those of you who fit in this category, you will be asked to sign an affidavit stating you did not receive an absent voter ballot. If you vote in person, then get your ballot in the mail, you don’t get to vote twice.

Voters amended the state constitution in 2018 to give all voters the right to cast absent voter ballots. According to the Secretary of State, this may result in delayed election results because, unlike in at least 18 other states, Michigan law does not allow clerks to even begin preparing absent voter ballots for counting until Election Day morning.

