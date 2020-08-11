Gov. Whitmer to speak at Democratic National Convention

In this Sept. 12, 2018 file photo, from left, gubernatorial running mate Garland Gilchrist, former Vice President Joe Biden and Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer arrive at Leo’s Coney Island in Southfield, Mich. On Friday, April 24, 2020, The Associated Press reported on photos circulating online incorrectly asserting Biden and Whitmer violated social distancing rules on April 9, 2020. The September 2018 photos were made when Biden was campaigning in Michigan for Whitmer. (Daniel Mears/The Detroit News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to be featured on the opening night of next week’s Democratic National Convention.

Whitmer will speak Monday during the four-day event, which will be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. She would move to Wednesday if Joe Biden selected her as his running mate.

The first-term governor, who is on Biden’s short list, met with him in Delaware last week. Her profile grew nationally in the spring as she confronted the COVID-19 crisis.

At the convention, Democrats will formally nominate the presidential ticket and also adopt a party platform and rules.

