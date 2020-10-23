Biden continues to lead in Michigan as election nears

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Only weeks from Election Day, a new poll shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden continues to lead President Donald Trump, the Republican, in Michigan.

In the EPIC-MRA poll released Friday morning, 48% of respondents said they would vote for Biden and 39% for Trump if the election was held immediately. Those numbers have remained statistically unchanged since the summer.

Five percent said they would vote for a third party candidate, while 8% were undecided or declined to say who they would choose.

Both Biden and Trump have been increasing their focus on Michigan in the final sprint to the White House. Both have been in here in recent days and their campaigns have additional visits planned before Nov. 3.

In the race for the U.S. Senate, incumbent Gary Peters, a Democrat, continues to hold on to a narrow lead over Republican challenger John James. Of those polled, 45% said Peters had their vote and 39% said they would choose James.

VOTING

With absentee ballot numbers expected to be huge this year, many have already cast their vote. Of those polled, 38% said they had already voted absentee.

Overall, 57% of poll respondents said they were voting absentee and 42% said they would vote in person on Nov. 3.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said earlier this week that about 3 million people had requested an absentee ballot and about 1.5 million of those had already returned the ballot to local clerks. That puts Michigan on pace to break its previous record of 1.6 million absentee ballots, which was set in August.

THE POLL

EPIC-MRA surveyed 600 people in Michigan between Oct. 15 and Oct. 19.

A little more than a third of respondents identified as conservatives, 29% said they were moderate and 24% identified as liberal. Forty-six percent said they were Democrats, 41% Republican and 11% independent; the remainder identified otherwise, declined to answer or were undecided.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.

Latest Stories