Biden, Obama to makes stops in Detroit, Flint Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be joined by former President Barack Obama during campaign stops in Michigan Saturday.

The former president and former vice president will be holding two drive-in events. The first is scheduled to start at 1:45 p.m. in Flint then at 5:30 p.m. in Detroit. The exact locations of the event have not been released.

At the events, they will “discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and winning the battle for the soul of the nation.”

A poll released last week shows Biden is holding on to a lead over President Donald Trump as the Nov. 3 election nears. The state is considered a key battleground in the path to the White House and both campaigns have been focusing on it in recent weeks.

Trump made two visits to Michigan this week with rallies in Lansing on Tuesday and in Oakland County Friday. He’ll be back in Michigan with stops in Traverse City and Grand Rapids on Monday, the day before the election.

