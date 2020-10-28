Biden to team up with Obama for Michigan rally

Joe Biden will join forces with his old boss, former President Barack Obama, for a rally in Michigan on Saturday.

The Biden campaign announced the rally on Wednesday but hasn’t said where it will be held.

Former President Barack Obama arrives to speak at Citizens Bank Park as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Philadelphia.

Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally while campaigning for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.

Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally while campaigning for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Former President Barack Obama waves to supporters as he leaves a rally while campaigning for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

FILE – In this Jan. 28, 2014, file photo, Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio listen as President Barack Obama gives his State of the Union address on Capitol Hill in Washington. In the address, Obama unveiled a new program called “myRA,” for “my IRA.” The government savings program designed to get more people to put away money for retirement is being killed the Treasury Department said, Friday, July 28, 2017. The U.S. Treasury Department says that the program was too costly and that demand was “extremely low.” (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

Metro Detroit is the Democratic base of the state, with a prominent Black population in the city along with growing nonwhite populations. Democrats also made gains among suburban white voters in the 2018 midterms.

President Donald Trump won Michigan by just under 11,000 votes four years ago, making it his closest margin of victory in any state.

He won the state through key gains across southwest Michigan in communities where Obama won or lost narrowly.

Democratic support in and around Detroit also fell off from 2012 levels when Obama was reelected.

