MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A new candidate has thrown her hat into the ring in hopes of being the next Michigan House Representative for the 109th District.

Current Marquette Board of Light and Power member, Margaret Brumm announced her candidacy for the race on Monday, currently held by Jenn Hill. Brumm is currently the sole Democrat to make a primary challenge to Hill.

Brumm feels her credentials and past civic experience make her a suitable candidate. The 109th District encompasses Marquette, Baraga, and parts of Alger and Dickinson counties.

“I’m here to announce that I have filed the required paperwork with the State of Michigan Bureau of Elections to be considered a candidate in the Democratic primary for the 109th District House of Representatives seat,” said Brumm. “I currently make my living as a registered United States patent attorney. I also am an elected member of the Marquette Board of Light and Power, and I also work as an adjunct faculty member in the College of Business at Northern Michigan University.”

The primary election for this race will be on August 6, 2024.