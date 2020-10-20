Donald Trump Jr. to host campaign event in Calumet

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a Students for Trump event at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, June 23, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – Details were released on Tuesday that Donald Trump Jr. plans to host a, “Make America Great Again” event in Calumet on Thursday.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, October 22 at 4:30 p.m. It is being held at the Houghton County Memorial Airport.

There will be general admission access with doors opening at 3:00 p.m. The public must register ahead of time with two tickets being allotted per mobile phone number.

The stop is part of a two day tour between Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, and Georgia.