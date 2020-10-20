Donald Trump Jr. to host campaign event in Calumet

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – Details were released on Tuesday that Donald Trump Jr. plans to host a, “Make America Great Again” event in Calumet on Thursday.
The event is scheduled for Thursday, October 22 at 4:30 p.m. It is being held at the Houghton County Memorial Airport.
There will be general admission access with doors opening at 3:00 p.m. The public must register ahead of time with two tickets being allotted per mobile phone number.
The stop is part of a two day tour between Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, and Georgia.
