Gary Peters wins U.S. Senate seat in extremely close race

MICHIGAN (WJMN) – It was a nail-biter for the U.S. Senator race between Democrat Incumbent Gary Peters and Republican John James.

Peters released the following statement Wednesday night:

“I am sincerely honored that the voters of Michigan have once again put their trust and confidence in me to represent them in the United States Senate. As we look ahead, I am energized to keep working to move our state forward and continue putting Michigan first. Most of all, I want to extend my gratitude for all of our hardworking election officials and every single person who believed in me, who believed in our mission and volunteered their time and efforts into fighting for a better future.”

The Associated Press reports that Peters had 49.6% of the votes and James had 48.5%.

Latest stories