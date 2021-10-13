Ishpeming Township Hall holds voting machine accuracy test for public ahead of election day

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Ishpeming Township Hall held a voting machine accuracy test for the public Wednesday morning ahead of the November 2 general election.

This is a part of an annual test from the Marquette County Clerks Office. A Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer programs used to record and count the votes cast at the election meet the requirements of law.

“What we do is turn on the machine put in the codes, update the polls so that the information is in there for the upcoming election,” said Aaron Yunker, Ishpeming Township Clerk. “And then after everything is entered we’re able to run the ballots, the test ballots, through the machine. There were only about six ballots this time because it’s a special election for an Ishpeming millage, and we have a small percentage of voters who live in the Ishpeming Public School District.”

There will be more accuracy tests provided for the public next week in Marquette County. There will be one at the city of Marquette at Baraga Gym on 300 West Baraga Avenue on Tuesday, October 19th at 2 p.m. And for the city of Negaunee at Negaunee City Hall at 319 West Case Street on Thursday, October 21 at 11 a.m.

