MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The League of Women Voters of Marquette County is hosting a public forum on Thursday, June 30th.

The following release was provided, outlining details of the event.

Do you have a question for the 109th House District Primary Election candidates? Do you want to hear their views on topics of interest to the UP? You can do both at the League of Women Voters Marquette County Candidate Forum on June 30, 2022. The two Democratic and two Republican candidates for Sara Cambensy’s seat will answer questions from 6-8pm EDT at the Marquette Township Community Hall, 1000 Commerce Dr., Marquette.

Doors will open at 5:30 for the live audience and will also be live-streamed on YouTube by the NMU Audio-Visual Department. The link will be widely posted prior to the Forum.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government. The League will accept questions from District 109 voters in advance at jfoley1950@gmail.com, as well as written questions in person at the Forum. The Forum will be moderated by a League member and the League does not support or oppose any candidate or party.