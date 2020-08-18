Lt. Gov. Gilchrist and Michigan Republican Chairman respond to Gov. Whitmer’s DNC speech

MICHIGAN (WJMN) – Monday night was the opening of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was one of the 10 speakers on the evening. A major topic of her speech was handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“From the jump, we took this pandemic seriously in Michigan,” said Whitmer. “We listened to medical experts, we planned. And with a lot of work from the auto workers, and too little help from the White House, we executed our plan. We saved thousands of lives. Just imagine if we had a national strategy, so everyone who needs a test gets one for free, so everyone has access to a safe vaccine, so our kids and educators have the resources they need to get safely back to school. With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House, we will.”

Local 3 News spoke with Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and Michigan Republican Party Chairman, Laura Cox about their reaction to the speech. They were asked the same questions and the following is their responses.

“The bottom line is she didn’t talk about the hundreds of people that have died in nursing homes based on her polices to put COVID infected people into nursing homes where grandmas and grandpas from across the state are residing and they are our most vulnerable residents across the state,” said Cox. “We are the only state in the nation that is continuing this very, very bad policy and she didn’t even mention that at all.”

Gilchrist is the vice chair on the DNC. He says the biggest takeaway from Whitmer’s speech was that leaders take responsibility.

“Throughout this COVID-19 pandemic we have seen time and time again that Donald Trump has run away from responsibility that he needs to take as a leader,” said Gilchrist. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will do the exact opposite. Gretchen Whitmer and I have done the exact opposite here in Michigan. In the vacuum, the lack of a national strategy to make choices to save lives in Michigan and we’re doing everything we can and the people of Michigan are stepping up too to make sure we can get through this pandemic.”

When asked in how Whitmer is handling the pandemic compared to President Trump, Cox had this to say, “First thing she did out of the box was hire a no bank contract for contract tracing. Gave it to one of her political cronies and when she got caught with her hand in the cookie jar she canceled it. That’s one of the most important things you can do to stop the spread of the virus and yet she was trying to pay off someone who owed her political favors. She stiff armed the state legislature. 148 elected officials across the state, she will not work with them to fin a way safely open Michigan.”

This is what Gilchrist had to say to the same question,

We also asked Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist the same question, “The most important difference is that we actually respect science. We follow data and evidence. We have access to some of the best public health professionals in the world here in the state of Michigan and we have worked with them and we have been responsive to what they have let us know needs to happen in order to get our hands around this pandemic.”

The DNC continues until Thursday night. U.S. Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan will be participating in Tuesday night’s DNC roll call at 10 p.m. The RNC will be next week.

