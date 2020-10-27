‘Making it Count: A Voter Information Town Hall’ airs Wednesday at 7 p.m.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are answering your voter questions during a pre-Election Day town hall on Wednesday evening.

“Making it Count: A Voter Information Town Hall” will air at 7 p.m. on WLNS-TV in Lansing and WJMN-TV in Marquette.

The hour-long event will also stream on wlns.com, woodtv.comandUPmatters.com.

Nessel and Benson will outline what to expect at the polls on Nov. 3 to make sure Michigan voters are informed and confident that their votes will be counted.

WLNS-TV Anchor Sheri Jones will host the town hall, which is made possible through a partnership between the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and WLNS-TV.