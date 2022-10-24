MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – With the midterm election a little over two weeks away, we thought we would try to answer some questions about the election process and how to make sure your vote counts. Marquette County Clerk Linda Talsma says that her office will be fielding questions until the polls close on election night.

“If you have any of those questions reach out to me, I’m here,” said Talsma. “I’ll be here for the duration of that whole day. So, I’m the last one to go home, so make sure that you utilize your elected official which is myself.“

Talsma also pointed out the definitive website that can answer most, if not all questions about the mechanics and rules pertaining to voting in Michigan. The Michigan Voter Information Center’s website can be reached at Michigan.gov/vote. Here you can view a sample ballot, track your absentee ballot, if you are currently registered to vote, and much more voting related information. Talsma says there are more choices available to those who wish to split up their ballot among different political parties.

“Keep in mind you have three ways of voting on this on the partisan section,” said Talsma. “You can go straight ticket, which is you’re going to just vote for that straight party. Or you can also do a mix ticket. So, you can do a straight party oval circle. But the thing is, with that if you want like there’s a certain candidate in there, you want to be sure you want to choose for different, a different affiliation. You can do that. So go ahead. And if you circle that, that just makes it a mixed ballot. So, it’s not going to throw any of your decisions out the ovals you didn’t fill in. They will just go to that straight party.”

Michigan.gov/vote can also tell you where to vote in your county, it has lists of polling places as well as maps of their locations.

Talsma says it is very important to vote where you are supposed to vote.

“That’s the responsibility of the voter to make sure that ballot is accounted for in the correct area,” said Talsma. “So make sure you know where you’re registered to vote.”

As far as information about the candidates and proposals on the ballot, The League of Woman Voters has collected un-biased, non-political information on where the candidates stand on the issues, as well as a more detailed explanation of the current ballot proposals. This voters’ guide can be found at VOTE 411. ORG.

Talsma wants to remind absentee voters to send in your ballot with enough time to reach its destination before the polls close, make sure you use the proper postage, and remember there are two sides to your ballot. Remember to vote on Tuesday, November 8.