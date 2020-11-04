McCormack ahead in court race; battle on for 2nd seat

FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2013, file photo, Michigan Supreme Court Justice Bridget McCormack sits on the bench after being sworn in at the Michigan Supreme Court chambers in Lansing, Mich. Two seats are up for election on the Michigan Supreme Court. If justices McCormack and Elizabeth Welch win, Democratic nominees will be in the court’s majority for the first time since 2010. The Republican nominees are Brock Swartzle and Mary Kelly. (Dale G. Young/The Detroit News via AP, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Chief Justice Bridget McCormack is leading the pack in a seven-candidate race for two seats on the Michigan Supreme Court.

McCormack had nearly 32% of the vote, followed by Elizabeth Welch at 19.5%. About 18% of the statewide vote still needs to be counted. The two top finishers will win election to the state’s highest court. Mary Kelly, who was nominated by the Republican Party, was running third with 17.6%.

If McCormack and Welch win, justices who had the blessing of the Democratic party will have a 4-3 majority on the court.