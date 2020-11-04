McCormack ahead in court race; battle on for 2nd seat

DETROIT (AP) — Chief Justice Bridget McCormack is leading the pack in a seven-candidate race for two seats on the Michigan Supreme Court.
McCormack had nearly 32% of the vote, followed by Elizabeth Welch at 19.5%. About 18% of the statewide vote still needs to be counted. The two top finishers will win election to the state’s highest court. Mary Kelly, who was nominated by the Republican Party, was running third with 17.6%.
If McCormack and Welch win, justices who had the blessing of the Democratic party will have a 4-3 majority on the court.
