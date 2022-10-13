MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The League of Women Voters of Marquette County has planned an educational and informational meeting to explain the ballot proposals for the upcoming November election.

“Statewide Ballot Proposals: What Are They? What Would They Do?” will be held on Tuesday, October 18th from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at Marquette Township Hall, 1000 Commerce Dr.

According to Pri Burnham, Vice President of Voter Services of the League of Women Voters in Marquette County, “The presentations will allow voters to learn more about the proposals and what to expect on the ballot in November.”

Presentations will include information on the following topics:

Term Limit Reform and Financial Disclosure

Promote the Vote (to secure elections and voting rights)

Reproductive Freedom for All

This informational meeting is free and open to the public.

For more information or membership, go to lwvmqt.org or https://www.facebook.com/LWVMarquetteCounty.