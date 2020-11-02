Michigan clerks prepare for Tuesday’s election

Dr. Eric Lerman takes off his white coat while packing up as an election center closes for the day after encouraging early absentee voting with handmade signs outside Wayne County Community College in Detroit, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. “Being out here helps with my own anxiety,” said Lerman who said he had patients die from COVID-19. “I don’t want to be isolated in a silo of social media getting broadcast to me and I want to see their faces and feel like I can make a difference. I’m here in solidarity with people who died in Detroit.” (AP Photo/David Goldman)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — More than 2.6 million Michigan voters have turned in their absentee ballots and the state is still waiting on almost 700,000 absentee ballots that had been sent out and yet to be returned with only days before Tuesday’s election.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is urging voters to drop off their ballots in-person to ensure mail delays don’t cause their ballots to not be counted, though voting in-person on Election Day remains an option.

Due to changes made in 2018 to voter laws and now growing public health concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, more Michigan residents are voting absentee than ever before.

A voter fills out a ballot during absentee early voting at Wayne County Community College in Detroit, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Mack Betts checks his watch after passing out voting informational fliers as an election worker takes in a voting sign as early absentee voting ends for the day at Wayne County Community College in Detroit, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A voter casts a shadow while walking to a booth to fill out a ballot during absentee early voting at Wayne County Community College in Detroit, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Latest Stories