Mike Pence to host campaign rally in Michigan today

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– Proving the road to the White House runs through Michigan, for the second week in a row, Vice President Mike Pence is holding a campaign rally in the Mitten State.

Today’s rally takes place in Waterford Township at 12:30, after which the Vice President will then head to Fort Wayne, Indiana for another stop.

Pence plans to focus on the accomplishments of the Trump Administration, and why Michiganders should give them a second term.

The President’s son, Donald Trump Jr. is also planning to hold a campaign event in Michigan today, this afternoon in the Upper Peninsula.

Over the last two weeks Michigan has seen an influx of campaign visits, including:

President Donald Trump

Joe Biden, Democratic Presidential Nominee

Vice President Mike Pence

Dr. Jill Biden, Former Second Lady

Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris’ Husband

Donald Trump Jr.

Eric Trump, The President’s Son

Ivanka Trump, The President’s Daughter

Lara Trump, The President’s Daughter-in-law

Pete Buttigieg, Former Mayor of South Bend

Magic Johnson, MSU/NBA Basketball star

Today’s rally also comes ahead of tonight’s Presidential Debate, between President Trump, and Former Vice President Joe Biden.

This is the second and final time the pair will face off after last week’s debate was canceled, and both candidates held competing town halls.

