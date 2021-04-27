Millages on the ballot in Marquette County for May 4 election

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The May 4 consolidated election is next week. Marquette County has a few millages on the ballot.

First, in Humbolt Township there is a general operating millage. The expiring millage is asking to go back to the originally voted on $3.00 per one $1,000 of taxable value. It would be levied for four years (2022-2025) and would raise an estimated $91,761.88 in the first year millage is levied.

In West Branch Township, there is a renewal millage for emergency services. The renewed millage will not exceed the amount of $1.98 per $1,000 of taxable value. It would be levied for a period of four years (2021-2024) which if levied would raise an estimated $63,084 in the first year.

And last on the ballot for Marquette County is a general operating millage renewal in Richmond Township. The millage renewal is asking to be increased to the original voted $2.20 per $1,000 of taxable value. It would be levied for 5 years (2022-2026) with an estimated $57,000 to be raised in the first year.

