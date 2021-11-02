NOV. 2, 2021 GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS

ALGER COUNTY
City Commissioner for the City of Munising (2)
Johanna Bogater – 172, 37% x
Patricia M. Britton – 129, 28%
D. Mike Nettleton – 165, 35%x
Proposition for Limestone Township Operating Millage
Yes – 47, 73.44%
No – 17, 26.56%
DELTA COUNTY
City Council for City of Escanaba (3)
Mark Ammel – 1292, 27%x
Ronald Beauchamp- 822, 17%x
Ralph Blasier – 422, 9%
Todd Flath – 891, 19%x
Micheal Sattern – 716, 15%
Marc Tall – 565, 12%
City Commissioner for City of Gladstone (3)
Jeff Diebolt – 218, 9%
Brian Godfrey- 142, 6%
Diane Godfrey – 160, 7%
Jason Leonard – 158, 6%
Mike O’Connor – 246, 10%
Robert Pontius – 355, 15%x
Greg Stycznski – 405, 17%x
Joe Thompson – 537, 22%x
Steven Viau – 225, 9%
Gladstone Mayor Advisory (3)
Judy Akkala – 157, 19%x
Bradley Mantela- 158, 19%x
Greg Stycznski- 115, 14%
Joe Thompson – 410, 40%x
Gladstone Area Schools Operating Millage Proposal
Yes – 727, 57%
No – 547, 43%
Rapid River Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal
Yes – 254, 70%
No – 110, 30%
DICKINSON COUNTY
Norway-Vulcan Area Schools Sinking Fund Millage
Yes – 505, 45%
No – 620, 55%
GOGEBIC COUNTY
Gogebic County EMS Renewal/Restoration
Yes – 1880, 78%
No – 530, 22%
Bessemer City Council (5)
Rob Coleman – 270, 17%x
Terry Kryshak – 267, 17%x
Bill McDonald – 111, 7%
Linda Nelson – 215, 14%x
Jim Prezkop – 183, 12%
Charles Tirpik – 200, 13%x
Adam Zak – 309, 20%x
City of Bessemer Proposal 1: Meeting of Board of Review
Yes – 351, 89%
No – 42, 11%
City of Bessemer Proposal 2: Filling Vacancies
Yes – 304, 77%
No – 91, 23%
City of Bessemer Proposal 3: The Administrative Officers – General
Yes – 213, 54%
No – 180, 46%
City of Bessemer Proposal 4: Publication of Council Proceedings
Yes – 317, 80%
No – 77, 20%
City of Bessemer Proposal 5: General
Yes – 238, 61%
No – 155, 39%
City of Bessemer Proposal 6: Civil Service
Yes – 238, 63%
No – 141, 37%
Ironwood City Commissioner (5)
David Andersen – 517, 16%x
Joseph Cayer- 457, 14%
Kim Corcoran – 540, 17%x
Nancy Korpela – 487, 15%x
Jim Mildren – 471, 14%x
Rick Semo – 463, 14%x
Dan Wood- 318, 10%
City of Wakefield Proposal 1: Compensation of Council Members
Yes – 174, 54%
No – 149, 46%
City of Wakefield Proposal 2: Sale of Portion of Eddy Park
Yes – 211, 65%
No – 114, 35%
IRON COUNTY
Bates Twp. Road Repair Millage Renewal
Yes – 126, 90%
No – 14, 10%
Mastodon Twp. General Operating Millage Renewal
Yes – 116, 76%
No – 36, 24%
Mastodon Twp. Road Improvement Millage Renewal
Yes – 124, 82%
No – 27, 18%
LUCE COUNTY
Luce County Parks and Rec. and MSU Extension
Yes – 908, 62%
No – 564, 38%
Luce County Sheriff’s Department Millage Renewal
Yes – 1091, 74%
No – 380, 26%
Luce County Child Care Fund Millage Renewal
Yes – 951, 65%
No – 519, 35%
Luce County Airport Millage Renewal
Yes – 798, 54%
No – 667, 46%
Tahquamenon Area Schools Bonding Proposal
Yes – 984, 55%
No – 793, 45%
Mackinca Island Public Schools Millage Renewal
Yes – 128, 89%
No – 16, 11%
St. Ignace City Mayor (1)
William LaLonde – 331, 51%x
Tom Della-Moretta – 312, 49%
St. Ignace City Council Member (3)
James Clapperton – 402, 23%x
Dan Litzner – 247, 14%
Fred Paquin – 248, 14%
Kayla Pelter – 304, 18%x
Les Therrian – 214, 12%
Michael Williford – 312, 18%x
MARQUETTE COUNTY
City Commission for City of Marquette (2)
Margaret Brumm – 924, 20%
Jenn Hill – 1741, 38%x
Jenna Smith – 1955, 42%x
Board of Light and Power for City of Marquette (2)
John Braamse – 1192, 28%
John Prince – 1561, 37%x
Paul Schloegel – 1501, 35%x
City Council for City of Negaunee (3)
Matt Howard – 276, 21%
David Kangas – 395, 31%x
Edward Karki – 304, 24%x
Tobias Smith – 310, 24%x
Ishpeming Public School District No. 1 Bonding Proposal
Yes – 569, 71%
David Kangas – 235, 29%
MENOMINEE COUNTY
Fourth Ward Council Member for City of Menominee (1)
Wendy Baron – 142, 57%x
Ann M. Holmquist – 109, 43%
Stephenson Area Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Renewal Proposal
Yes – 349, 70%
No – 150, 30%