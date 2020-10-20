Obama boosts Peters’ reelection bid in Michigan Senate ad

U.S. Rep. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Hills, right, walks with President Barack Obama to greet guests after arriving at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti, Mich., Wednesday, April 2, 2014. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama touts Senator Gary Peters of Michigan in a new ad released by the Democratic senator’s reelection campaign.

The 30-second spot shows Obama talking about his “friend” Peters, who is facing a challenge from Republican John James.

Peters served in Congress all eight years of Obama’s presidency — six in the House and two in the Senate before Donald Trump was elected.

Obama credits Peters for working to rescue the auto industry, protect the Great Lakes and pass the federal health care law that bans insurers from using preexisting conditions to deny coverage.

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., speaks during an event for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Mich., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

FILE – In this Monday, June 22, 2020, file photo, Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James speaks at Weir Farms in Hanover Township, Mich. First-term Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan is trying to hang onto his seat. The low-key, understated, maybe even “boring” senator is betting voters care more about his effectiveness as he desperately fights to keep a seat his party is counting on to take the Senate majority. Peters is finding it tougher to shake Republican John James. Michigan has something it has not seen in 20 years: a competitive Senate contest. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

