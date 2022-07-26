NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Since 1995, Negaunee Public Schools asks voters to decide on an approximately 18 mills Non-Homestead Millage Renewal every 10 years.

“And what it is, is a tax on businesses, rental properties, maybe camps that people might have that sit in our district boundaries,” said Dan Skewis, Superintendent, Negaunee Public Schools. “So it doesn’t impact the primary homeowners. It’s more along the lines of those camp owners and businesses that would pay the 18 mills that they have been paying for the last 22 or so years.”

As a renewal, Skewis says the taxpayer would not see an increase if this is renewed. The funds from this millage usually go towards offsetting personnel costs.

“It comprises about 12% of our budget a little over $2 million, but it goes for salaries of our teachers, our administrators and some of our support staff,” said Skewis. “It could also go for textbook purchases and different things like that. if it didn’t pass of course it would be a negative impact to the budget without a doubt.”

Below is an information sheet Negaunee Public Schools is sending out to voters in the mail about the millage renewal:

Anyone with questions about the millage cancall the school district at (906) 475-4156.