Peters, James make final cases in Michigan’s Senate race

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Gary Peters and Republican challenger John James are making their final cases to the electorate in the closing days of a $100 million-plus duel that will help shape whether the winner of the presidential race can enact his legislative agenda.

Michigan, long a presidential battleground, is also a key Senate battleground.

Peters is one of just two Senate Democrats running in a state Donald Trump won four years ago.

Public polls have shown him extending his lead over James, a Black businessman and Iraq War veteran, but Republicans who see an opening insist James has a shot.

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., speaks during an event with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield, Mich., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James speaks to supporters in Farmington Hills, Mich., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., speaks during an event with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield, Mich., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James speaks after dropping off his ballot in Farmington Hills, Mich., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., speaks during an event for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Mich., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James, left, greets supporters in Farmington Hills, Mich., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

