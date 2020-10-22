Pres. Trump to make stop in Wisconsin

Your Local Election Headquarters

by: Addy Bink

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump dances after speaking at a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Prescott, Ariz. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(WFRV) – President Donald Trump will visit Wisconsin this weekend.

Affiliate WDJT reports Mark Jefferson, the executive director for the Republican Party of Wisconsin, Pres. Trump will make a stop in Wisconsin sometime this weekend.

“There is a lot of enthusiasm on the ground. I think people understand what’s at stake now,” Jefferson said. 

No other details are available at this time.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories