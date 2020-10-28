President Trump to hold second Michigan rally in a week on Friday

Supporters cheer as President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at the Altoona-Blair County Airport in Martinsburg, Pa, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today the Trump Campaign announced President Donald J. Trump will deliver remarks at Make America Great Again Victory Rallies in Waterford Township on Friday, October 30th at 1:00 PM.

This will be the president’s second rally in Michigan this week, after holding one in Lansing on Tuesday.

In addition to the Michigan visit, the president will also stop in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Vice President Mike Pence also plans to stop in Michigan this week, when he delivers remarks in Flint this afternoon.

He also held a rally in Waterford Township this month.

For those wanting more information, click here.

Latest Stories