Report: Trump campaign to ask for partial recount in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – The Trump campaign will request a recount of ballots in Wisconsin, according to a report.
Fox News Chief White House Correspondent John Roberts says President Donald Trump’s campaign will ask for “a partial recount in several counties.”
The Trump campaign has until 5 p.m. Wednesday to request the recount.
Earlier this week, estimates from the Wisconsin Elections Commission showed a statewide recount could cost $7.9 million.
There is no word yet which counties the Trump campaign will request a recount in or what the cost of those recounts would be.
Dean Knudson, a Wisconsin Elections Commissioner tweeted Wednesday morning, saying Trump’s campaign paid $3 million overnight.
On November 4, the Associated Press called Wisconsin for Joe Biden.
According to AP, Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,000 votes. Milwaukee, Door, Dane, Sauk, and Portage counties are among the 14 counties that Biden won, according to AP.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission is scheduled to hold a briefing this evening.
