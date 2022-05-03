MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Some voters in Michigan counties headed to the polls on Tuesday. In the Upper Peninsula, that includes voters in Chippewa, Houghton, Mackinac and Marquette counties.

With most of the issues on the ballot pertaining to schools, Marquette Twp. Clerk, Randy Ritari says in most cases, that means a low voter turnout.

“Usually school elections, especially in May are light turnout,” said Ritari. “Many, many years ago when I was not clerk, I think we had only 20 people for the whole day. So, school elections are not highly voted on.”

Voters in Chippewa and Mackinac counties are deciding on a bonding proposal for Pickford Public Schools. Also in Mackinac County, St. Ignace Area Schools has an operating millage renewal proposal as well as Moran Township School District. In Marquette County, voters are deciding on a sinking fund millage renewal proposal for Marquette Area Public Schools. On the western side on the county, NICE Community Schools has a sinking fund millage proposal

The polls closed at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.