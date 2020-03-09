Three U.P. schools on the ballot

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Tuesday is Michigan’s Presidential Primary and counties throughout the Upper Peninsula have many issue on the ballot for voters to decide on.

In the U.P. there are three schools in the who will be asking voters in their district to make a decision.

In the Eastern U.P., some voters in Schoolcraft, Luce, Chippewa and Mackinac Counties will vote on a 3. 2 million dollar general operation millage for Tahquamenon Area Schools.

“We have brought this to the voters ever year,” said Stacy Price, Tahquamenon Area Schools Superintendent. “It’s what we can do so we can collect FTE’s and to help with our operational costs which is to help run the district.”

This renewal has been done for at least the past 10 years and has always been approved.

“Usually we do it in May,” said Price. “But we’ve moved it this year due to the Presidential Primary up to March because the election cost for us can run up to $8,000 if we are the only ones having an election.”

In parts of Dickinson and Menominee Counties voters will decide on a sinking fund millage proposal for Norway-Vulcan Area Schools.

“The way the board has structured this, we are not going to raise taxes at all,” said Lou Steigerwald, Norway-Vulcan Schools Superintendent. “So for the first five years of the sinking fund. The board will only apply .2 and .3 mills which means we won’t collect a heck of a lot of money for the first five years but then after that when all of our bonds are paid off, it will be the full 3.0 mills as in the ballot. Even then taxes will be lower than they are now. So there is no tax increase in the near term and actually a tax reduction after five years.”

This proposal would upgrade security, modernize their heating system, and repair some cement, carpet, tile and interior doors. About two years ago this was on the ballot as a bond proposal and didn’t pass.

“Well we only lost that vote by 35 votes,” said Steigerwald. “So certainly without having to bond, we haven’t made those major repairs that need to be repaired so those are still in need. It’s very similar and so hopefully we can have 35 more people say yes this time.”

In Marquette County, voters within the Gwinn Area Community School District will be back to the voting booth again to decide on a sinking fund for the school. Superintendent Sandy Petrovich says the district has a long list of needs like replacing and updating flooring, tiling, plumbing and science labs to name a few. The proposal has been rejected by the voters twice already and now with revisions, the district hopes voters will say yes the third time around.

“So I hope that through that, the voters will see that the need is still there,” said Petrovich. “So the millage has gone from 1.75 down to 1.5. The length of the millage has gone from 10 years down to just four years.”

Petrovich says she hopes this change will build trust with voters in the district, especially voters who may not have children or grandchildren in the school district.