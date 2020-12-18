Trump still wins small Michigan county after hand recount

President Donald Trump smiles at supporters after a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, early Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

BELLAIRE, Mich. (AP) — A livestreamed recount of the presidential election in a small Michigan county turned up no sign of shenanigans — only a handful of additional votes for President Donald Trump.

Trump padded his Antrim County victory with 11 more votes, while Joe Biden lost one.

The Republican county in the northern Lower Peninsula has been under intense scrutiny since the Nov. 3 election when initial results showed a local victory for Biden.

It was attributed to human error, not any problems with voting machines, and corrected.

Biden lost Antrim County but won Michigan by 154,000 votes.

Latest Stories