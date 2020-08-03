Tuesday’s primary, going to the polls during a pandemic

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Tuesday, August 4 is Primary Election Day in Michigan.

The Marquette County Clerk’s Office says they’ve seen a large increase in absentee and early voting this election. For people planning on going to the polls on Tuesday, Marquette County Clerk Linda Talsma tells Local 3 News it will be a little bit different.

“We’re going to have face masks on,” said Talsma. “We may have these little things like this, the facial shields. We also have the gloves.”

Talsma says workers will be on hand to wipe down and sanitize throughout the day.

“But I do need the public’s help as well to make that safe and secure,” said Talsma. “So remember your friends and your relatives or someone you know in the community will probably be a precinct inspector that day so if you can, we are highly encouraging you to wear your masks for everyone to be safe.”

Even though it is not required, the clerk’s office highly recommends masks and will also have some available for voters.

“It’s a very hard time right now so we just want to make sure that we can all do what we want to do and have our right to vote and have our right to vote in a safe manner,” said Talsma.

Other safety measures include markings to have voters fix feet a part in line, which at some places could cause longer lines even going outside of the building. With Tuesday’s election being a primary, there are other things to keep in mind.

“With a primary election, you have to vote by party,” said Talsma. “So don’t vote across to a different party or that race will not be counted.”

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information things like registration, finding your polling location or to know what’s on your ballot, visit the Michigan Secretary of State website.

