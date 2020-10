U.P. absent voter totals: How does your county compare?

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Secretary of State’s office released information on Friday about city and township clerk offices holding hours over the weekend. The release also included information on the number of absent voter ballots requested, issued, and returned. Below is the release from the S.O.S. office.

More than 2.6 million Michigan citizens have already voted in the Nov. 3 election. That’s nearly half the 5.08 million total turnout in the 2008 presidential election, which was the highest turnout in Michigan history.

A breakdown of absentee voting by jurisdiction is available here.

“Michigan citizens are making their voices heard, confident that our elections will be an accurate reflection of the will of the people,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Every valid absentee ballot will be counted by a pair of election workers – one from each major political party – trained to tally them without political bias.”

Benson also encouraged voters who would like to cast an absentee ballot but haven’t yet requested one, as well as voters who have requested an absentee ballot but have not yet received it, to visit their city or township clerk this weekend. There they can request, fill out, and submit an absentee ballot all in one trip.

Michigan law requires that city or township clerk offices be open a minimum of eight hours the weekend prior to Election Day.

Voters who already have their ballot can also fill it out at home, sign the back of the envelope and return it to a secure ballot drop box in their jurisdiction. If the drop box is not in their jurisdiction, the ballot will not be counted.

This close to Election Day, voters should not mail absentee ballots or request that they are mailed to them. Voters may give their ballot to immediate family or a member of their household to drop off for them. All ballots must be received by the voter’s city or township clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Voters can track their absentee ballot and find their clerk’s hours, locations and drop boxes at Michigan.gov/Vote.

We took the information from the Secretary of State and broke out only the counties in the U.P. which are further divided by township. We started with a County by County look at absent voter ballots.

U.P. ABSENT VOTER TOTALS

NEW REGISTRATIONS BALLOTS REQUESTED BALLOTS ISSUED BALLOTS RETURNED ALGER 184 1835 1829 1487 BARAGA 237 2018 2029 1375 CHIPPEWA 1301 8361 8366 6834 DELTA 1488 10236 10152 8444 DICKINSON 940 7335 7350 6058 GOGEBIC 443 4009 4108 3336 HOUGHTON 1486 8692 8654 7070 IRON 246 1774 1748 1164 KEWEENAW 76 780 782 665 LUCE 185 1216 1228 1010 MACKINAC 325 3445 3455 2734 MARQUETTE 2122 22057 21998 18331 MENOMINEE 875 6421 6354 5262 ONTONAGON 176 1956 1934 1607 SCHOOLCRAFT 260 1987 1973 1545 TOTAL 10344 82122 81960 66922

COUNTY BY COUNTY

ALGER COUNTY

NEW REGISTRATIONS BALLOTS REQUESTED BALLOTS ISSUED BALLOTS RECEIVED AU TRAIN TOWNSHIP 25 341 341 275 BURT TOWNSHIP 10 210 213 187 GRAND ISLAND TOWNSHIP 1 15 15 8 LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP 13 121 120 90 MATHIAS TOWNSHIP 11 113 112 83 MUNISING CITY 74 587 590 498 MUNISING TOWNSHIP 55 549 541 443 ONOTA TOWNSHIP 8 178 176 142 ROCK RIVER TOWNSHIP 22 272 275 223 TOTAL 184 1835 1829 1487

BARAGA COUNTY

NEW REGISTRATIONS BALLOTS REQUESTED BALLOTS ISSUED BALLOTS RECEIVED ARVON TOWNSHIP 18 194 193 167 BARAGA TOWNSHIP 80 580 568 211 COVINGTON TOWNSHIP 11 94 102 71 LANSE TOWNSHIP 117 1,042 1,067 842 SPURR TOWNSHIP 11 108 99 84 TOTAL 237 2018 2029 1375

CHIPPEWA COUNTY

NEW REGISTRATIONS BALLOTS REQUESTED BALLOTS ISSUED BALLOTS RECEIVED BAY MILLS TOWNSHIP 69 391 393 316 BRUCE TOWNSHIP 82 532 543 402 CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP 15 33 32 22 DAFTER TOWNSHIP 55 186 189 126 DETOUR TOWNSHIP 35 305 307 269 DRUMMOND TOWNSHIP 34 365 364 324 HULBERT TOWNSHIP 4 37 35 24 KINROSS TOWNSHIP 158 560 563 431 PICKFORD TOWNSHIP 59 342 333 276 RABER TOWNSHIP 29 224 223 136 RUDYARD TOWNSHIP 47 278 276 231 SAULT STE MARIE CITY 527 3,339 3,354 2,804 SOO TOWNSHIP 106 952 939 807 SUGAR ISLAND TOWNSHIP 20 189 190 156 SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP 38 293 296 231 TROUT LAKE TOWNSHIP 10 105 101 80 WHITEFISH TOWNSHIP 13 230 228 199 TOTAL 1301 8361 8366 6834

DELTA COUNTY

NEW REGISTRATIONS BALLOTS REQUESTED BALLOTS ISSUED BALLOTS RECEIVED BALDWIN TOWNSHIP 21 173 174 138 BARK RIVER TOWNSHIP 58 309 306 243 BAY DE NOC TOWNSHIP 15 110 108 103 BRAMPTON TOWNSHIP 40 294 294 239 CORNELL TOWNSHIP 22 148 148 108 ENSIGN TOWNSHIP 18 212 208 175 ESCANABA CITY 517 3,386 3,382 2,858 ESCANABA TOWNSHIP 149 944 858 664 FAIRBANKS TOWNSHIP 8 80 80 69 FORD RIVER TOWNSHIP 69 647 657 542 GARDEN TOWNSHIP 20 281 282 227 GLADSTONE CITY 205 1,446 1,448 1,195 MAPLE RIDGE TOWNSHIP 19 168 163 120 MASONVILLE TOWNSHIP 83 459 456 379 NAHMA TOWNSHIP 24 135 136 105 WELLS TOWNSHIP 220 1,444 1,452 1,279 TOTAL 1488 10236 10152 8444

DICKINSON COUNTY

NEW REGISTRATIONS BALLOTS REQUESTED BALLOTS ISSUED BALLOTS RECEIVED BREEN TOWNSHIP 9 105 103 91 BREITUNG TOWNSHIP 204 1,896 1,907 1,593 FELCH TOWNSHIP 16 111 114 88 IRON MOUNTAIN CITY 324 1,992 1,988 1,575 KINGSFORD CITY 210 1,471 1,466 1,232 NORWAY CITY 86 761 762 639 NORWAY TOWNSHIP 36 488 498 421 SAGOLA TOWNSHIP 31 264 261 209 WAUCEDAH TOWNSHIP 22 230 234 194 WEST BRANCH TOWNSHIP 2 17 17 16 TOTAL 940 7335 7350 6058

GOGEBIC COUNTY

NEW REGISTRATIONS BALLOTS REQUESTED BALLOTS ISSUED BALLOTS RECEIVED BESSEMER CITY 56 487 500 395 BESSEMER TOWNSHIP 26 309 309 261 ERWIN TOWNSHIP 7 62 60 53 IRONWOOD CITY 188 1,316 1,319 1,133 IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP 59 725 727 596 MARENISCO TOWNSHIP 6 132 236 94 WAKEFIELD CITY 59 410 403 362 WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP 9 92 91 72 WATERSMEET TOWNSHIP 33 476 463 370 TOTAL 443 4009 4108 3336

HOUGHTON COUNTY

NEW REGISTRATIONS BALLOTS REQUESTED BALLOTS ISSUED BALLOTS RECEIVED ADAMS TOWNSHIP 119 523 518 420 CALUMET TOWNSHIP 326 1,474 1,448 1,176 CHASSELL TOWNSHIP 78 518 516 434 DUNCAN TOWNSHIP 3 55 54 40 ELM RIVER TOWNSHIP 8 87 86 76 FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP 69 264 259 212 HANCOCK CITY 186 1,177 1,179 950 HANCOCK TOWNSHIP 22 126 127 101 HOUGHTON CITY 214 1,365 1,378 1,145 LAIRD TOWNSHIP 15 85 85 66 OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP 75 390 389 284 PORTAGE TOWNSHIP 125 928 933 774 QUINCY TOWNSHIP 13 65 63 49 SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP 86 565 554 472 STANTON TOWNSHIP 84 461 458 368 TORCH LAKE TOWNSHIP 63 609 607 503 TOTAL 1486 8692 8654 7070

IRON COUNTY

NEW REGISTRATIONS BALLOTS REQUESTED BALLOTS ISSUED BALLOTS RECEIVED HEMATITE TOWNSHIP 10 56 56 35 IRON RIVER CITY 109 641 637 538 IRON RIVER TOWNSHIP 52 323 318 268 MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP 0 80 84 71 MASTODON TOWNSHIP 25 270 277 241 STAMBAUGH TOWNSHIP 50 404 376 11 TOTAL 246 1774 1748 1164

KEWEENAW COUNTY

NEW REGISTRATIONS BALLOTS REQUESTED BALLOTS ISSUED BALLOTS RECEIVED ALLOUEZ TOWNSHIP 51 465 460 398 EAGLE HARBOR TOWNSHIP 9 139 140 117 GRANT TOWNSHIP 11 111 115 92 HOUGHTON TOWNSHIP 1 31 33 25 SHERMAN TOWNSHIP 4 34 34 33 TOTAL 76 780 782 665

LUCE COUNTY

NEW REGISTRATIONS BALLOTS REQUESTED BALLOTS ISSUED BALLOTS RECEIVED COLUMBUS TOWNSHIP 7 41 41 32 LAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP 42 305 310 245 MCMILLAN TOWNSHIP 86 567 576 486 PENTLAND TOWNSHIP 50 303 301 247 TOTAL 185 1216 1228 1010

MACKINAC COUNTY

NEW REGISTRATIONS BALLOTS REQUESTED BALLOTS ISSUED BALLOTS RECEIVED BOIS BLANC TOWNSHIP 3 57 53 40 BREVORT TOWNSHIP 8 113 109 14 CLARK TOWNSHIP 59 754 762 625 GARFIELD TOWNSHIP 19 329 331 239 HENDRICKS TOWNSHIP 3 40 40 33 HUDSON TOWNSHIP 2 5 5 5 MACKINAC ISLAND CITY 32 333 344 273 MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP 28 176 168 138 MORAN TOWNSHIP 33 390 386 326 NEWTON TOWNSHIP 13 112 106 90 PORTAGE TOWNSHIP 17 310 316 278 ST IGNACE CITY 70 614 618 516 ST IGNACE TOWNSHIP 38 212 217 157 TOTAL 325 3445 3455 2734

MARQUETTE COUNTY

NEW REGISTRATIONS BALLOTS REQUESTED BALLOTS ISSUED BALLOTS RECEIVED CHAMPION TOWNSHIP 24 59 57 51 CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP 165 2,613 2,601 2,223 ELY TOWNSHIP 60 525 526 444 EWING TOWNSHIP 6 38 38 33 FORSYTH TOWNSHIP 231 1,580 1,587 1,333 HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP 16 139 136 121 ISHPEMING CITY 190 1,692 1,709 1,442 ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP 99 1,170 1,158 990 MARQUETTE CITY 681 7,199 7,149 5,803 MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP 141 1,736 1,746 1,450 MICHIGAMME TOWNSHIP 15 133 138 115 NEGAUNEE CITY 145 1,487 1,498 1,245 NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP 83 1,088 1,085 919 POWELL TOWNSHIP 24 323 322 272 REPUBLIC TOWNSHIP 34 349 315 307 RICHMOND TOWNSHIP 18 185 190 156 SANDS TOWNSHIP 57 845 845 704 SKANDIA TOWNSHIP 30 213 215 166 TILDEN TOWNSHIP 29 258 255 210 TURIN TOWNSHIP 8 15 15 15 WELLS TOWNSHIP 0 29 29 28 WEST BRANCH TOWNSHIP 66 381 384 304 TOTAL 2122 22057 21998 18331

MENOMINEE COUNTY

NEW REGISTRATIONS BALLOTS REQUESTED BALLOTS ISSUED BALLOTS RECEIVED CEDARVILLE TOWNSHIP 5 67 57 48 DAGGETT TOWNSHIP 17 120 112 97 FAITHORN TOWNSHIP 4 45 44 38 GOURLEY TOWNSHIP 19 101 101 70 HARRIS TOWNSHIP 81 387 380 293 HOLMES TOWNSHIP 8 63 59 48 INGALLSTON TOWNSHIP 37 325 315 269 LAKE TOWNSHIP 17 103 103 80 MELLEN TOWNSHIP 44 211 211 173 MENOMINEE CITY 370 2,526 2,525 2,100 MENOMINEE TOWNSHIP 125 1,223 1,220 1,062 MEYER TOWNSHIP 29 191 191 162 NADEAU TOWNSHIP 21 333 316 212 SPALDING TOWNSHIP 55 420 416 352 STEPHENSON CITY 24 175 174 147 STEPHENSON TOWNSHIP 19 131 130 111 TOTAL 875 6421 6354 5262

ONTONAGON COUNTY

NEW REGISTRATIONS BALLOTS REQUESTED BALLOTS ISSUED BALLOTS RECEIVED BERGLAND TOWNSHIP 7 125 127 111 BOHEMIA TOWNSHIP 2 0 0 0 CARP LAKE TOWNSHIP 17 228 219 191 GREENLAND TOWNSHIP 18 180 179 144 HAIGHT TOWNSHIP 7 62 63 45 INTERIOR TOWNSHIP 10 89 92 72 MCMILLAN TOWNSHIP 15 112 107 87 MATCHWOOD TOWNSHIP 0 6 0 0 ONTONAGON TOWNSHIP 76 977 974 823 ROCKLAND TOWNSHIP 2 3 0 0 STANNARD TOWNSHIP 22 174 173 134 TOTAL 176 1956 1934 1607

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY