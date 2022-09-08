GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The ‘Promote the Vote’ proposal will be on the ballot this November, the Michigan Supreme Court has ruled.

Promote the Vote 2022 submitted 669,972 signatures. The Board of Canvassers deadlocked 2-2 on including the proposal on the ballot.

“It is undisputed that there are sufficient signatures to warrant certification. The only challenge to the petition was that it failed to include all the constitutional provisions that would be abrogated by the proposed amendments,” the Michigan Supreme Court decision says. “We disagree. Instead, we conclude that the proposed amendments would not abrogate any of the constitutional provisions identified by the challenger.”

The decision says the Board of Canvassers “has a clear legal duty to certify the petition.”

If passed, the proposal would, among other things, require ballots submitted by voters serving in the military to be counted if postmarked by Election Day and give voters nine days of early in-person voting.

It would also give voters the right to verify their identity with either a photo ID or a signed statement, allow voters to have a single application for an absentee ballot in all elections and require the state to pay for postage for absentee applications and ballots.

The decision comes the same day the court ruled that another ballot proposal, which would enshrine the right to abortion in the state’s constitution, must also be certified by the Board of Canvassers.