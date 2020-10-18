WATCH: Magic Johnson campaigns for Joe Biden in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—- Lansing Native, Michigan State University, and NBA basketball legend Magic returned to his old high school today, where he spent the day campaigning, for former Vice President Joe Biden.

The event focused on voting, and called for everyone to vote in the upcoming Presidential Election.

This was one of two stops for the Former Basketball star, the other was in Detroit, were he spoke with a group of black men, in a “shop talk” roundtable, about voting.

Johnson’s event comes on the same day President Trump made a stop on the west side of the state, where he continued his campaign in the Muskegon area, and just a day after Biden himself spent time in the Detroit area.

Johnson spoke with 6 News one-on-one following his stop in Lansing, where he touched on what this election means to him, what it’s like to be back at his old high school, and why he’s taking his platform from the court, to the campaign trail.

Watch the full interview in the video above.