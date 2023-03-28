BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Winner of the fifth annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts announced

Easter is less than two weeks away. That means it’s time for a new Cadbury Bunny Tryout contestant. Last year, the winner of the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts contest was a goldendoodle from Ohio named Annie Rose. The photogenic therapy dog wowed the judges by wearing a pair of bunny ears and a set of rabbit teeth. This year, the Cadbury Bunny Tryout contest winner is a rescue cat named Crash.

In this article: Cadbury Creme Eggs (48-Pack), Cadbury Mini Eggs (Family Pack) and Cadbury Dairy Milk Bunny.

This year’s winner: Crash the Cat

The winner of this year’s Cadbury Bunny Tryouts contest is Crash the Cat. Crash is 8 years old and lives in Boise, Idaho. Crash is also a rescue that survived a traumatic car accident that broke its leg and jaw and caused it to lose an eye. Crash’s outgoing personality made the cat a kind of celebrity at the Simply Cats shelter where Crash performed tricks for visitors. You can see Crash perform on TV in the new Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial.

In a press release, Maddie Corey, Crash’s owner, stated, “We are jumping with joy to hear Crash is the next Cadbury Bunny but not surprised as he is always the center of attention in any room. He’s been through so much over the past few years and we appreciate the love his friends, family and cat enthusiasts across the country have shown.”

The Cadbury Bunny Tryouts Hall of Fame

While Crash the Cat is the 2023 champion, there were four other award-winning animals that came before.

2022: Annie Rose the Therapy Dog.

Annie Rose the Therapy Dog. 2021: Betty the Frog.

Betty the Frog. 2020: Lieutenant Dan the Treeing Walker Coonhound.

Lieutenant Dan the Treeing Walker Coonhound. 2019: Henri the English Bulldog

Cadbury’s partnership with the ASPCA

Besides raising awareness for the Cadbury brand over the holiday season, the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts is a vehicle used to raise awareness and support the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. By spotlighting rescues, such as Crash, and donating $20,000, Cadbury is helping to make a positive impact on pets in need.

Best Easter treats

Cadbury Creme Eggs (48-Pack)

This is the one and only classic Cadbury Creme Egg. It’s a milk chocolate shell filled with white and yellow fondant. These special holiday treats are only available from January to Easter each year. This box comes with 48, so there are plenty of eggs for everyone.

Cadbury Caramel Eggs (4-Pack)

If you prefer a different type of filling in your Cadbury Egg, try this option. Instead of white and yellow fondant, it has a decadent caramel filling.

Cadbury Mini Eggs (Family Pack)

If the creme or caramel in a Cadbury Egg is just a little too much yummy goodness for you, the company has an option. These mini eggs have a crispy sugar shell and they are filled with creamy milk chocolate.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Bunny

Cadbury doesn’t just have eggs — another one of the company’s irresistible offerings comes in the shape of a bunny. This one is nothing but milk chocolate.

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles (60-Count)

Chocolate truffles make a great Easter treat. These milk chocolate balls are filled with a melty and addictive ganache. You can hide these treats in a plastic egg or sprinkle them throughout a basket.

Newbea 12-Piece Jumbo Easter Eggs

Plastic eggs are a must-have for Easter. These jumbo-sized offerings are 6 inches tall by 4 inches wide. They’re big enough to hide candy, money, small toys and more.

Regal Games Sidewalk Egg Chalk

If you aren’t a fan of sweets but still like the egg theme and are looking for a different type of basket stuffer, consider this set of egg-shaped sidewalk chalks. They come in six vivid tie-dye colors and are packaged in a small egg carton.

