Dolly Parton quiz: How well do you know Dolly?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music legend Dolly Parton, is turning 75 on Jan. 19. Celebrate the birthday queen by testing your Dolly knowledge.
Check out photos, special reports and more on Parton.
Latest Stories
- Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants
- Michigan has 14th highest percentage of residents aged 65 and older
- Attorneys: Ex-governor charged in wrong county over Flint
- 2021 Inauguration Day schedule: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take office Wednesday
- No indication of insider threat before inauguration, says acting Pentagon chief