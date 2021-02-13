How to celebrate Galentine’s Day in 2021

(KTVX) — Every holiday has its perks, but none carry the same energy as Galentine’s Day.

Now, you may be wondering what is Galentine’s Day? Well, according to Urban Dictionary, it is a day for celebrating the love you have for your lady friends, whether they’re single or not.

Typically celebrated on Feb. 13, this day is dedicated to showering your closest friends with love and attention, more than you would any other day.

According to Cosmopolitan, the holiday came to rise in 2010 after “Parks and Recreation” aired an episode called “Galentine’s Day.” In it, the main character Leslie Knope gathers a group of her closest gal pals for a brunch of waffles and love.

“Every Feb. 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style,” Leslie says in the episode.

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, colored “Sweethearts” candy is held in bulk prior to packaging at the New England Confectionery Company in Revere, Mass. The candies won’t be on store shelves this Valentine’s Day. The New England Confectionary Co., or Necco, had been making the popular candies since 1886. But the company filed for bankruptcy protection last spring. Ohio-based Spangler Candy Co. bought Necco in May. But Spangler said Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, that it didn’t have time to bring Sweethearts to market this Valentine’s season. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)











What beats a day filled with laughing with your girlfriends, eating junk food and sipping on bottles of bubbly?

Now considering how the world currently sits in a global pandemic, it may be hard to celebrate the holiday in its usual sense. But here’s the ultimate guide on how you can celebrate Galentine’s Day in 2021. Let’s go!

Create Virtual Invites

As some continue to socially distance, a fun way to celebrate the holiday can be through hosting it virtually.

Once you’ve settled on a theme and games, you’re all set to go. You could host the event through any FaceTime-like application, whether that be Zoom, Facebook Portal or Skype.

After you’ve selected your application, then schedule in your event and send out the invite to all your girls.

Pick a Theme

The most essential element when planning a Galentine’s Day event is choosing a theme. A theme sets the foundation for the party and allows for better detail. Picking a more specific theme will let you zero in on tiny details and make the get-together even more exciting.

Some ideas for your Galentine’s:

Pajama party: Everyone wears PJs.

Fancy night in: Everyone dresses up in formal attire.

Color-themed: Pick one color and use that as an overall theme for the event. For example, if you pick the color black, have everyone dress in only that color and make sure all your decorations coordinate.

Spa Day: Host a spa day at your house. Face masks and cucumber water will leave your gal pals relaxed and rejuvenated.

Cute Cooks: Host a cookbook club in which everyone brings a dish from a designated cookbook. For the kitchen-savvy friend group, this is a fun way to taste multiple dishes. Have a bake-off to make it even more exciting.

Create an Itinerary

After you have selected a theme, you will need to create an itinerary. This will be easy to do especially when you have a theme in place. An itinerary will allow you and your gals to know what to expect for the big day and what things they will need to bring.

Some ideas for Galentine’s Day activities could include:

Cocktail tutorial: Everyone picks their favorite drink and gives a tutorial on how to create it at home.

Galentine’s fashion show: Have all your gals pick three outfits and sport them for an original Galentine’s Day treat.

Krazy karaoke: Host a karaoke celebration this Galentine’s Day. Invite everyone over to live out their rock star dreams. Take the party to the next level with fun wigs and costumes.

“America’s Next Top Model” home edition: Have everyone set up a fun backdrop and have friends take turns snapping pictures of one another. Then have a judging panel and pick the best one.

Exchange secret Cupid gifts: Think secret Santa but with a twist. Everyone picks a name out of a hat and shows up on Galentine’s Day with a gift, just like Cupid.

Polaroid postcards: Create cute Galentine’s Day cards and take fun Polaroids with the girls.

Once you’ve created an itinerary, make sure to include it when you send out your virtual invitations.

However you decide to celebrate your Valentine’s Day, have fun in your adventures.