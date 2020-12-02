‘Juno’ star Elliot Page announces he is transgender

(NEXSTAR) — Elliot Page, best known for his role in the Oscar-nominated film Juno, announced on Tuesday he is transgender.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” he wrote on Instagram. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

Elliot, formerly known as Ellen, continued:

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and for ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

Elliot went on to say, “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

“Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people,” Nick Adams, GLAAD’s director of transgender media, said in a statement. “He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are. We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today.”

Page is also known for roles in Whip It, Inception, Umbrella Academy and X-Men.

