“Never and Again” movie poster

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Hip-hop artist and media mogul Master P released a new romantic comedy on BET+ just in time for the Valentine’s Day weekend.

Master P acted in the film “Never and Again,” and also served as executive producer on the movie.

He’ll join NewsNation Now anchor Aaron Nolan for a live interview at 12:15 p.m. ET to discuss the movie and other upcoming projects.