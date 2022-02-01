LOS ANGELES (AP) — Country music star Mickey Guyton will hit this month’s Super Bowl stage to sing the national anthem, while R&B hitmaker Jhené Aiko will perform “America the Beautiful.”

The performances will take place Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, before the championship matchup and halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. The performances and game will air on NBC.

Actress Sandra Mae Frank will perform the national anthem and “America the Beautiful” in American sign language.

Gospel duo Mary Mary will be accompanied by the LA Phil’s YOLA — which stands for Youth Orchestra Los Angeles — to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The song will be conducted by Thomas Wilkins, the principal conductor of the LA Phil’s Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

Grammy-winning producer Zedd will serve as the pregame DJ during player warmups.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company is executive producing the halftime show for a third year. Jesse Collins returns as an executive producer.

Guyton made history as the first Black woman to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category and first Black solo woman to host the ACM Awards. She’s a four-time Grammy nominee who is known for her hit song “Black Like Me.”

Aiko, a six-time Grammy nominee, is one of R&B’s top stars and has achieved multi-platinum status with songs like “Sativa,” “While We’re Young” and “The Worst.”

Mary Mary, the sister duo comprised of Erica Campbell and Tina Atkins-Campbell, has won two Grammys. The Inglewood-natives became known in the gospel realm then reached commercial success with hit songs such as “Get Up,” “Thankful” and “Shackles (Praise You).”