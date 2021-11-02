Oprah announces her Favorite Things list ahead of the holidays

Oprah’s Favorite Things features a few books co-authored by Oprah, including a daily self-reflection planner and a book that discusses trauma, hope and healing.

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Shopping Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021

The queen of media has spoken, which means the holiday season has officially arrived. Oprah just announced her Favorite Things. This year, shoppers can expect to see 110 exciting gifts that will surprise and excite recipients, including several from small businesses and brands owned by women and people of color.

It has never been easier to shop the season’s most-anticipated gift guide, either with Amazon presenting Oprah’s Favorite Things. Now, shoppers can jump online from the comfort of their couches to partake in holiday shopping, which should start right now, according to experts. Best of all, many of the gifts featured are currently on sale, and there’s no time like now to scoop up the deals.

What to know about Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021

What’s included on this year’s list?

While this year’s Favorite Things includes tried-and-true brands, from Amazon to UGG, the curated list celebrates, in Oprah’s words, small businesses as well as women and minority-owned brands. The diverse collection of over 100 gifts, ranging from virtual reality headsets to gourmet truffle oil, is organized into 10 popular categories:

Stylish Gifts

Cozy Gifts

Home Gifts

Kitchen Gifts

Beauty Gifts

Tech Gifts

Pet Gifts

Food Gifts

Children’s Gifts

Books & Writing Gifts

SHOP NOW

Oprah’s Favorite Things remains the top gift guide to shop this season for shoppers wanting to give an eclectic mix of classic and one-of-a-kind gifts. And of course, Orpah emphasizes that there’s something for everyone, and shoppers should remember to treat themselves, too.

Where you can buy Oprah’s Favorite Things

Oprah’s Favorite Things are available on Amazon, many of which are Prime-eligible. That means for several gifts, shoppers can enjoy free two-day shipping, as well as free, no-hassle returns through January 31.

Some of Oprah’s Favorite Things already even come in presentation-worthy gift boxes, such as this organic mustard set. Other gifts can be wrapped by Amazon for an additional fee starting at $4. Or, shoppers can add wrapping paper or gift bags to their Amazon orders, so gifts and wrapping supplies arrive conveniently in the same shipment. SHOP NOW

How much are Oprah’s Favorite Things?

Oprah’s Favorite Things include gifts at all price points, which means there’s something to suit every shopper’s budget. There are affordable gifts priced below $50, including toys and puzzles and high-end picks like rowing machines that are over $2,000. However, several of the gifts fall between the $100-$300 price range.

Top 10 products on Oprah’s Favorite Things list

Amazon Echo Show 10

The new-and-improved Echo Show 10 makes it easy to stream music and movies right on kitchen countertops. Users can cook following interactive recipes from the Food Network Kitchen, which features dishes and delicacies from around the world.

Sold by Amazon

Maya J Harmony Trio Bracelets

These chic stacking bracelets, available in silver and gold-tone, are ideal minimalist accessories that complement virtually every outfit. The bracelets are made by a New York-based family-run business.

Sold by Amazon

UGG Women’s Gertrude Long Teddy Coat

Cozy and warm, this UGG coat is nothing short of a cold-weather favorite. Besides an elegant, sprawling lapel that keeps shoulders warm, the double-breasted style has spacious pockets to hold the essentials or keep hands warm.

Sold by Amazon

Bindle Puppy Travel Pack

This compact travel kit stores everything dog owners need when they venture outdoors. It includes a canteen that holds water and treats, and it comes with a collapsible bowl for easy feeding or drinking on the go.

Sold by Amazon

Tourance Florence Long Winter Scarf

The luxurious faux fur scarf is extra-long so wearers can get cozy when wrapping it around their neck or shoulders. The conveniently machine-washable scarf is available in rich navy, chocolate and mocha.

Sold by Amazon

Sonoma Microwavable Aromatherapy Stuffed Animals

These microwavable plush animals are snuggle-friendly, plus they’re filled with lavender and eucalyptus-infused flax seeds to aid in relaxation and sinus relief. The covers are removable for easy washing or spot cleaning.

Sold by Amazon

Galison Faith Ringgold The Sunflower Quilting Bee at Arles Puzzle

A true work of art, this 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle features powerful African-American icons, including Harriet Tubman and Rosa Parks. When assembled, the colorful and culturally-relevant puzzle, which is 27 by 20 inches, can be framed and displayed.

Sold by Amazon

Savannah Bee Company Book of Honey Gift Set

The Book of Honey gift set includes six flavors in 3-ounce jars, including the ever-popular lavender and orange blossom varieties. It’s considered an ideal introductory set for those who want to explore the wide world of unique honey flavors.

Sold by Amazon

Bose Sleepbuds II

Unwind with relaxing sounds with these comfortable Bose earbuds specially designed for sleep-inducing listening. The earbuds come with access to a 50-sound library that features tranquil nature scapes like running water, rainforests and ocean waves.

Sold by Amazon

Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker Plus

The Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker is a kitchen delight that makes up to half a pound of pasta in 10 minutes. It extrudes pasta in a variety of shapes, including pappardelle, angel hair and penne. The device comes with a quick-start guide with 15 recipes.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.